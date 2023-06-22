June 22, 2023 | 11:00 AM PST
Internal tooling made easy with Hasura & GraphQL
speakers
Confidence Okoghenun
Developer Advocate, Appsmith
Register below for access to the recordings
Loading...
About the Talk
Internal tooling (admin dashboard) is necessary, but no one wants to spend weeks building such tools or, even worse, maintaining them. In this talk, we’ll look at how to leverage Hasura’s GraphQL Engine and other low-code solutions to build full-stack internal tooling for your business needs in minutes.