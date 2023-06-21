June 21, 2023 | 9:00 AM PST
The future of data delivery via APIs
speakers
Tanmai Gopal
Co-Founder and CEO, Hasura
Register below for access to the recordings
Loading...
About the Talk
Hear from Hasura CEO and Co-founder, Tanmai Gopal, on the future of data APIs in the world of data-first everything. Join us to celebrate the impact, achievements, and creativity of the global Hasura Community. Be the first to hear us drop some big product news, which will fundamentally transform how you and your teams build data-enabled products and services.