June 22, 2023 | 11:00 AM PST
Distributed databases and Hasura Cloud
speakers
Samir Talwar
Senior Software Engineer, Hasura
About the Talk
Distributed, cloud-hosted databases such as CockroachDB, YugabyteDB or Azure Cosmos let you have your cake and eat it: distributed, replicated data, with SQL transactions. The API layer, on the other hand, has been lagging. We’re going to explore how we can layer Hasura Cloud on top of a globally-distributed database to take full advantage of its performance benefits, without needing to self-host anything.