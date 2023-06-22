HasuraCon 2023
June 22, 2023 | 10:15 AM PST

Building enterprise-scale, production-ready applications at pace

Florent Segouin
Creative Development Director, AKQA
Ian Chikwature
Senior Developer, AKQA
About the Talk

AKQA, a design and development company is known for building high-quality applications for some of the largest enterprises in the world. However, their old stack provided them a number of challenges: security gaps, high-cost specialists to manage infra, and lack of observability. When asked to implement a new consumer experience for their application, they looked for a solution for these issues which led them to Hasura. Learn how they leveraged Hasura’s monitoring to improve query performance, implement end-to-end security across their entire stack, and enabled developers across the stack to contribute features. Oh, and they also saved significant costs.

