AKQA, a design and development company is known for building high-quality applications for some of the largest enterprises in the world. However, their old stack provided them a number of challenges: security gaps, high-cost specialists to manage infra, and lack of observability. When asked to implement a new consumer experience for their application, they looked for a solution for these issues which led them to Hasura. Learn how they leveraged Hasura’s monitoring to improve query performance, implement end-to-end security across their entire stack, and enabled developers across the stack to contribute features. Oh, and they also saved significant costs.