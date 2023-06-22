HasuraCon 2023
June 22, 2023 | 9:45 AM PST

Monolith to modernization: Evolving to cloud-native

Aditya Muppavarapu
Global Leader, Cloud Native Development and Builder Experience, AWS
About the Talk

Join me at HasuraCon 2023, where I will be talking about building cloud native apps. You will learn how unlocking data is the key to modernization. I will also share a few engineering design patterns that will accelerate your transformation from a monolith to microservices.

