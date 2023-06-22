June 22, 2023 | 12:15 PM PST
Removing data silos to unlock organization-wide innovation at Philips
speakers
Madhu Jahagirdar
Innovation Leader, PD Ventures, Philips
About the Talk
Philips shares how the Hasura evolution at Philips, starting with how it helped them accelerate application development in the Radiology Operations Command Centre. We will also discuss how Madhu sees the role of Hasura in breaking down data silos and enabling organization-wide access at Philips.