June 20, 2023 | 9:00 AM PST
The Hasura crash-course: Getting started with MySQL and Postgres
speakers
Jesse Martin
Senior Sales Engineer, Hasura
About the Talk
In this three-hour workshop, you will set up a powerful, scalable, real-time backend complete with queries, mutations, and subscriptions. You'll also learn how Hasura helps you integrate custom business logic (in any programming language), both as custom GraphQL APIs written by you and as Event Triggers that run asynchronously, triggered by database events.