Unlock the full potential of your database and turbocharge your app

Define custom GraphQL types that don't directly map to a database object, giving you more flexibility and control over your Hasura-generated GraphQL schema. With Logical Models, you'll be able to harness the full power of SQL within Hasura without the need to create database objects that require DDL privileges.

Logical Models are a new Hasura GraphQL type that doesn't mirror a concrete database object. Instead, when creating a Logical Model, you define native SQL queries to use as a model and map that model to a Hasura GraphQL type. You can also parameterize these queries to pass arguments, allowing you to create custom and dynamic GraphQL types that suit your specific needs.