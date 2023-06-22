June 22, 2023 | 12:15 PM PST
How the United States House of Representatives implemented CQRS
speakers
Adam Turoff
Director of Legislative Application
Register below for access to the recordings
Loading...
About the Talk
When the United States House of Representatives decided to rearchitect a 30-year old system, they decided to implement a Command and Query Responsibility Segregation (CQRS) pattern that separates read and update operations for a data store. In this talk, they will share their unique reasons and architecture for moving to CQRS, and how Hasura played a key role in their simplifying and speeding up their modernization journey.