Architecture and authorization modelling for a complex multi-tenant SaaS platform with Hasura

Talk title

Description

The goal of this talk is to provide attendees with a brief overview of what the Prefect Cloud API does, how Hasura fits into its architecture, and the benefits that Hasura provides to us.

The contents will cover a brief overview of Prefect Cloud in order to provide context. Where Hasura sits in our architecture, both from an infrastructure and a code perspective. Our permissions scheme (we manage both user and tenant-level permissions) and how this works within Hasura. How external users interact with Hasura via Prefect Cloud’s GraphQL API. How Prefect developers interact with Hasura, including the ORM we’ve built around it.