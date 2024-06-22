Register Now
Talks
Talks
Code of Conduct
Conference page
22-24 June
Speakers
Hear from our users & the community about how they use GraphQL & Hasura
Use-cases
Our users & community share stories of using & managing GraphQL & Hasura in production.
Tooling
Discover the ecosystem of products & tooling that can enhance your Hasura experience.
Inside Hasura
Hear from Hasura engineers about what we’re working on to push GraphQL forward.
Building a Multi-Tenant Geospatial Data Platform with Hasura
Airbus
Ryan Rodriguez
Senior Engineer
Ryan Rodriguez
Building a Multi-Tenant Geospatial Data Platform with Hasura
Accessing Cherre's Real Estate Knowledge Graph with a Single GraphQL API
Cherre
Kevin Mattice
Head of Product
Kevin Mattice
Accessing Cherre's Real Estate Knowledge Graph with a Single GraphQL API
Adding GraphQL using Hasura to an existing FinTech app to speed up development
Credimi
Pamela Gotti
Senior Software Engineer
Pamela Gotti
Adding GraphQL using Hasura to an existing FinTech app to speed up development
Making breaking API changes without breaking your consumer app
Swiggy
Ashwin Goyal
New Initiatives
Ashwin Goyal
Making breaking API changes without breaking your consumer app
Powering Autonomous Delivery Logistics at Matternet
Matternet
David Tsai
Lead Software Engineer
David Tsai
Powering Autonomous Delivery Logistics at Matternet
Lessons learnt in using Hasura for fintech apps
Unrealists
Kenan Deniz
Managing Director
Kenan Deniz
Lessons learnt in using Hasura for fintech apps
Building an enterprise multi-tenant SaaS product with Hasura
WorkClout
Richard Girges
Co-founder & CTO
Richard Girges
Building an enterprise multi-tenant SaaS product with Hasura
Architecture and authorization modelling for a complex multi-tenant SaaS platform with Hasura
Prefect
Zachary Hughes
Cloud Engineer
Zachary Hughes
Architecture and authorization modelling for a complex multi-tenant SaaS platform with Hasura
Exploring Hasura as data access layer in distributed systems
Krafteer
Himshwet Gaurav
Founder & Senior Product Engineer
Himshwet Gaurav
Exploring Hasura as data access layer in distributed systems
Hasura's Role in Data Journalism
The Chicago Reporter
Asraa Mustufa
Digital Editor
Asraa Mustufa
Hasura's Role in Data Journalism
Hasura's Role in Data Journalism
The Chicago Reporter
David Eads
Des+Delivery Editor
David Eads
Hasura's Role in Data Journalism
Bootstrapping a medical mask listing platform in three days using Hasura
Code-Consulting
Fabian Schulze
Freelancer / Founder
Fabian Schulze
Bootstrapping a medical mask listing platform in three days using Hasura
Integrating Hasura into an Existing GraphQL Ecosystem with Remote Schemas
RESULT d.o.o.
Boštjan Cigan
Head of GraphQL Department
Boštjan Cigan
Integrating Hasura into an Existing GraphQL Ecosystem with Remote Schemas
Shifting to Hasura: Lessons from a Rails developer
Avinash Moondra
Software Engineer
Avinash Moondra
Shifting to Hasura: Lessons from a Rails developer
Building your own code-driven workflow on top of Hasura's declarative configuration
SZTAKI - Hungary
Balázs E. Pataki
Senior research associate
Balázs E. Pataki
Building your own code-driven workflow on top of Hasura's declarative configuration
Follow the Types: A full stack exploration
Tarbh
Ronan McCabe
Boss
Ronan McCabe
Follow the Types: A full stack exploration
GraphQL Everywhere: Use Hasura + GraphQL Mesh to create the ultimate data graph
The Guild
Uri Goldshtein
Founder
Uri Goldshtein
GraphQL Everywhere: Use Hasura + GraphQL Mesh to create the ultimate data graph
Enterprise grade deployment of your Hasura stack on AWS
Lineup Ninja
Gordon Johnston
Director / Co-Founder
Gordon Johnston
Enterprise grade deployment of your Hasura stack on AWS
SwiftUI with Hasura and Apollo - The Good, The Bad, and the Unspeakably Ugly
meow.vc
Max Cantor
CEO and litter scooper
Max Cantor
SwiftUI with Hasura and Apollo - The Good, The Bad, and the Unspeakably Ugly
How Hasura makes Learning Code Easier
General Assembly
Alison Spittel
Faculty Lead
Alison Spittel
How Hasura makes Learning Code Easier
Going Static in a Dynamic World with Hasura and Nuxt.js
NuxtJS
Debbie O'Brien
Head of Learning and Developer Advocate
Debbie O'Brien
Going Static in a Dynamic World with Hasura and Nuxt.js
Building realtime and collaborative games with Hasura & Unity
Tade Ajiboye
Unity Developer
Tade Ajiboye
Building realtime and collaborative games with Hasura & Unity
Blazing fast (and smooth) Hasura developer experience using Nhost
Nhost
Johan Eliasson
Founder
Johan Eliasson
Blazing fast (and smooth) Hasura developer experience using Nhost
Blazing fast deployment of a fullstack Angular, GraphQL & Hasura App with Qovery
Qovery
Patryk Jeziorowski
Developer Advocate
Patryk Jeziorowski
Blazing fast deployment of a fullstack Angular, GraphQL & Hasura App with Qovery
Hasura and the GraphQL CMS
GraphCMS GmbH
Jesse Martin
Developer Advocate
Jesse Martin
Hasura and the GraphQL CMS
Bringing GraphQL to the edge
Cloudflare
Kristian Freeman
Developer Advocate
Kristian Freeman
Bringing GraphQL to the edge
Invisible GraphQL: When GraphQL becomes infrastructure
Hasura
Tanmai Gopal
Co-Founder
Tanmai Gopal
Invisible GraphQL: When GraphQL becomes infrastructure
Relay + Hasura ❤️
Hasura
Sezgi Ulucam
Developer advocate
Sezgi Ulucam
Relay + Hasura ❤️
Getting started with Hasura Pro
Hasura
Tanmai Gopal
Co-Founder
Tanmai Gopal
Getting started with Hasura Pro
Using Remote Joins to create a unified GraphQL API for your company
Hasura
Tirumarai Selvan
Product Manager
Tirumarai Selvan
Using Remote Joins to create a unified GraphQL API for your company
Clinical Platform Approach using GraphQL, serverless, Microfrontends
UnitedHealth Group
Gurumurthy Sithuraj
Director of IT
Gurumurthy Sithuraj
Clinical Platform Approach using GraphQL, serverless, Microfrontends
Hasuracon ’20: data-driven application development in the cloud
RedMonk
James Governor
Co-Founder
James Governor
Hasuracon ’20: data-driven application development in the cloud
Accelerating healthcare solution delivery with Hasura GraphQL
Philips Healthcare
Karthik Srinivasan
Solution Architect
Karthik Srinivasan
Accelerating healthcare solution delivery with Hasura GraphQL
