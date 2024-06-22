Logo
Hasuracon20
22-24 June
Speakers

Hear from our users & the community about how they use GraphQL & Hasura

Icon

Use-cases

Our users & community share stories of using & managing GraphQL & Hasura in production.
Icon

Tooling

Discover the ecosystem of products & tooling that can enhance your Hasura experience.
Icon

Inside Hasura

Hear from Hasura engineers about what we’re working on to push GraphQL forward.
Ryan Rodriguez
Ryan Rodriguez
Building a Multi-Tenant Geospatial Data Platform with Hasura
Kevin Mattice
Kevin Mattice
Accessing Cherre's Real Estate Knowledge Graph with a Single GraphQL API
Pamela Gotti
Pamela Gotti
Adding GraphQL using Hasura to an existing FinTech app to speed up development
Ashwin Goyal
Ashwin Goyal
Making breaking API changes without breaking your consumer app
David Tsai
David Tsai
Powering Autonomous Delivery Logistics at Matternet
Kenan Deniz
Kenan Deniz
Lessons learnt in using Hasura for fintech apps
Richard Girges
Richard Girges
Building an enterprise multi-tenant SaaS product with Hasura
Zachary Hughes
Zachary Hughes
Architecture and authorization modelling for a complex multi-tenant SaaS platform with Hasura
Himshwet Gaurav
Himshwet Gaurav
Exploring Hasura as data access layer in distributed systems
Asraa Mustufa
Asraa Mustufa
Hasura's Role in Data Journalism
David Eads
David Eads
Hasura's Role in Data Journalism
Fabian Schulze
Fabian Schulze
Bootstrapping a medical mask listing platform in three days using Hasura
Boštjan Cigan
Boštjan Cigan
Integrating Hasura into an Existing GraphQL Ecosystem with Remote Schemas
Avinash Moondra
Avinash Moondra
Shifting to Hasura: Lessons from a Rails developer
Balázs E. Pataki
Balázs E. Pataki
Building your own code-driven workflow on top of Hasura's declarative configuration
Ronan McCabe
Ronan McCabe
Follow the Types: A full stack exploration
Uri Goldshtein
Uri Goldshtein
GraphQL Everywhere: Use Hasura + GraphQL Mesh to create the ultimate data graph
Gordon Johnston
Gordon Johnston
Enterprise grade deployment of your Hasura stack on AWS
Max Cantor
Max Cantor
SwiftUI with Hasura and Apollo - The Good, The Bad, and the Unspeakably Ugly
Alison Spittel
Alison Spittel
How Hasura makes Learning Code Easier
Debbie O'Brien
Debbie O'Brien
Going Static in a Dynamic World with Hasura and Nuxt.js
Tade Ajiboye
Tade Ajiboye
Building realtime and collaborative games with Hasura & Unity
Johan Eliasson
Johan Eliasson
Blazing fast (and smooth) Hasura developer experience using Nhost
Patryk Jeziorowski
Patryk Jeziorowski
Blazing fast deployment of a fullstack Angular, GraphQL & Hasura App with Qovery
Jesse Martin
Jesse Martin
Hasura and the GraphQL CMS
Kristian Freeman
Kristian Freeman
Bringing GraphQL to the edge
Tanmai Gopal
Tanmai Gopal
Invisible GraphQL: When GraphQL becomes infrastructure
Sezgi Ulucam
Sezgi Ulucam
Relay + Hasura ❤️
Tanmai Gopal
Tanmai Gopal
Getting started with Hasura Pro
Tirumarai Selvan
Tirumarai Selvan
Using Remote Joins to create a unified GraphQL API for your company
Gurumurthy Sithuraj
Gurumurthy Sithuraj
Clinical Platform Approach using GraphQL, serverless, Microfrontends
James Governor
James Governor
Hasuracon ’20: data-driven application development in the cloud
Karthik Srinivasan
Karthik Srinivasan
Accelerating healthcare solution delivery with Hasura GraphQL
