Hasuracon20

Conference Agenda

9:10 PDT
Invisible GraphQL: When GraphQL becomes infrastructure
Tanmai Gopal
Co-Founder
Hasura
09:40 PDT
Architecture and authorization modelling for a complex multi-tenant SaaS platform with Hasura
The goal of this talk is to provide attendees with a brief overview of what the Prefect Cloud API does, how Hasura fits into its architecture, and the benefits that Hasura provides to us.
The contents will cover a brief overview of Prefect Cloud in order to provide context. Where Hasura sits in our architecture, both from an infrastructure and a code perspective. Our permissions scheme (we manage both user and tenant-level permissions) and how this works within Hasura. How external users interact with Hasura via Prefect Cloud’s GraphQL API. How Prefect developers interact with Hasura, including the ORM we’ve built around it.
Zachary Hughes
Cloud Engineer
Prefect
10:05 PDT
Accessing Cherre's Real Estate Knowledge Graph with a Single GraphQL API
Why Hasura was the best solution for a company trying to solve a serious data connection problem in Real Estate.
Kevin Mattice
Head of Product
Cherre
10:25 PDT
Building a Multi-Tenant Geospatial Data Platform with Hasura
Airbus UTM is developing digital air traffic management solutions to enable the next age of aviation. Learn about how we're leveraging Hasura Graphql Engine to help us analyze geospatial data to ensure the safety of our future skies.
Ryan Rodriguez
Senior Engineer
Airbus
10:45 PDT
Making breaking API changes without breaking your consumer app
At Swiggy, we saw an emerging business opportunity during COVID and made quick work of releasing an app. We went fully native because Flutter made it really, really easy.
3 weeks in, we're pivoting left, right, and center. After releasing version 85, 10% of our users are still on version 1. Now, we didn't build force updates into version 1, and even if we had, we're not sure if demanding an update is acceptable UX for a new app.
So when business demands a new feature that breaks the consumer app APIs, we resort to some non-traditional use of PostgreSQL magic.
Ashwin Goyal
New Initiatives
Swiggy
11:10 PDT
Adding GraphQL using Hasura to an existing FinTech app to speed up development
Pamela will give a backend developer's prespective on how Hasura helps improving developer efficiency and time to market in a highly dynamic environment.
Pamela Gotti
Senior Software Engineer
Credimi
11:30 PDT
Clinical Platform Approach using GraphQL, serverless, Microfrontends
Gurumurthy Sithuraj
Director of IT
UnitedHealth Group
11:50 PDT
Building an enterprise multi-tenant SaaS product with Hasura
A retelling of our experiences adopting Hasura at WorkClout. This talk will cover what was involved in learning, deploying, and maintaining Hasura as our primary backend service. Covering all of the lessons learned and benefits gained along the way.
Richard Girges
Co-founder & CTO
WorkClout
12:15 PDT
Getting started with Hasura Pro
Tanmai Gopal
Co-Founder
Hasura
12:45 PDT
Powering Autonomous Delivery Logistics at Matternet
David Tsai
Lead Software Engineer
Matternet
