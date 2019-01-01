Close
👋 Announcing Hasura Cloud: the managed service to access your data via GraphQL instantly
Announcing

Hasura Cloud

Hasura Cloud gives you a scalable, highly available, globally distributed, fully managed, secure GraphQL API as a service!
Read the announcement blogpost
Your GraphQL infrastructure, as a service.
Hasura cloud allows you to treat your GraphQL backend as a fully managed infrastructure component. Hasura Cloud takes care of all the performance, security & reliability requirements of your API layer with our powerful suite of production-ready features from day one.

Monitoring & AnalyticsMonitoring & Analytics

  • Expand arrowObservability into your GraphQL stack.
  • Expand arrowTroubleshoot errors & drill-down into individual operations.
  • Expand arrowIntegrations with external logging & APM tools.
  • Expand arrowAPI access to Hasura-generated metrics.

Regression testsRegression tests

  • Expand arrowPrevent breaking changes & regressions automatically by replaying production traffic on dev/staging to capture schema & configuration changes.
  • Expand arrowAutomatically create a regression suite using production traffic.
  • Expand arrowReplay operations from the regression suite in dev & staging.

Rate limitingRate limiting

  • Expand arrowPrevent abuse / DoS attacks on your GraphQL API.
  • Expand arrowManage QoS with user identity & session aware configuration.
  • Expand arrowSet limits based on-
    • CircleNo. of requests per minute/hour
    • CircleQuery depth

Allow-listingAllow-listing

  • Expand arrowPrevent scraping & abuse of your GraphQL API by allow-listing GraphQL operations actually used by your app.
  • Expand arrowAutomatically build an allow-list by capturing operations during CI.
  • Expand arrowEnable warn mode to only log unknown operations in production without preventing their execution.

Team managementTeam management

  • Expand arrowMember specific login to Hasura project with granular privileges.
    • CircleRun GraphQL queries
    • CircleView analytics & metrics
    • CircleManage team members
  • Expand arrowSSO integration available on request.

Query & Dynamic Data cachingQuery & Dynamic Data caching

  • Expand arrowAutomatic caching of your shared data: Hasura understands your data models and your end-user authorization rules.
  • Expand arrowCache query plans at the GraphQL and at the database level with Hasura’s advanced query engine.
  • Expand arrowBlazing fast performance.

Read ReplicasRead Replicas

  • Expand arrowNative Read Replica support for enhanced performance and scalability.
  • Expand arrowAutomatic routing for queries, subscriptions and mutations across master and read-replicas.
Hasura icon

Hasura Cloud

Get started on a 30 day free trial. No credit card required.

Want to run Hasura on-prem for your enterprise?