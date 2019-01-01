Hasura cloud allows you to treat your GraphQL backend as a fully managed infrastructure component. Hasura Cloud takes care of all the performance, security & reliability requirements of your API layer with our powerful suite of production-ready features from day one.
Monitoring & Analytics
Observability into your GraphQL stack.
Troubleshoot errors & drill-down into individual operations.
Integrations with external logging & APM tools.
API access to Hasura-generated metrics.
Regression tests
Prevent breaking changes & regressions automatically by replaying production traffic on dev/staging to capture schema & configuration changes.
Automatically create a regression suite using production traffic.
Replay operations from the regression suite in dev & staging.
Rate limiting
Prevent abuse / DoS attacks on your GraphQL API.
Manage QoS with user identity & session aware configuration.
Set limits based on-
No. of requests per minute/hour
Query depth
Allow-listing
Prevent scraping & abuse of your GraphQL API by allow-listing GraphQL operations actually used by your app.
Automatically build an allow-list by capturing operations during CI.
Enable warn mode to only log unknown operations in production without preventing their execution.
Team management
Member specific login to Hasura project with granular privileges.
Run GraphQL queries
View analytics & metrics
Manage team members
SSO integration available on request.
Query & Dynamic Data caching
Automatic caching of your shared data: Hasura understands your data models and your end-user authorization rules.
Cache query plans at the GraphQL and at the database level with Hasura’s advanced query engine.
Blazing fast performance.
Read Replicas
Native Read Replica support for enhanced performance and scalability.
Automatic routing for queries, subscriptions and mutations across master and read-replicas.