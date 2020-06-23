Register Now
Talk title
Hasuracon ’20: data-driven application development in the cloud
23-06-2020
·
9:05 PDT
Data API
Coming Soon
James Governor
Co-Founder
RedMonk
About James Governor
James Governor is co-founder of RedMonk, the only developer-focused industry analyst firm. Based in London, he advises clients on developer-led technology adoption, cloud, open source, community and technology strategy.
