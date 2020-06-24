Hasura's Role in Data Journalism

Talk title

Description

GraphQL and Hasura are powering important data journalism. ProPublica, The Chicago Reporter, Stanford University, the San Francisco Chronicle, the Washington Post, and others are using GraphQL to power reporting and news. Learn how The Chicago Reporter is using Hasura to manage and analyze local campaign finance data and criminal justice data, how we use Hasura's permissions model and GIS support to elegantly solve classic problems in data journalism, and how we're experimenting with Hasura remote joins to unlock new possibilities for combining public data.