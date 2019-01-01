Automated GraphQL Application Security Testing

We’ve all heard the buzz around pushing application security into the hands of developers. But if you’re like most companies, it has been hard to actually make this a reality. You aren’t alone – putting the culture, processes, and tooling in place to make this happen is tough, especially for sophisticated applications like those backed by GraphQL. In this hands-on technical session, StackHawk Senior DevOps Engineer, Zachary Conger, will walk through how to protect your GraphQL APIs from vulnerabilities using automated security testing. Get ready to roll-up your sleeves for automated AppSec testing.