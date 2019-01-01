Developer Superpowers with Postgres

WORKSHOP

Creating and Federating Data Across a Unified GraphQL API

Most organizations use multiple datastores. There are many reasons your organization might be looking to adopt a new datastore - for example, to move certain workloads of an existing application to a specialized datastore or to set up a modern application on a new Database.



In this talk, we’ll cover how you can set up a unified GraphQL API for your organization so that you are able to access data from existing & new data sources - databases, microservices & SaaS services (GraphQL & REST) simultaneously while offering a consistent API experience to your developers.