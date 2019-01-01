Hasura in Journalism: Finding Stories and Speeding up Fact-Checking

USER STORY

How we are Building Hasura Cloud with Hasura (Part-2)

Every year we like to share our experience of how we use Hasura ourselves. This year, in the third edition, we'll dive into how we're using Hasura to architect a complex system like Hasura Cloud. We'll get into the details of how we use Hasura's powerful eventing system to solve various technical challenges. We'll show you how using Hasura for internal tooling allow us to ship features fast and iterate quickly. This talk is ideal for software architects and engineers architecting a complex product who are keen to explore where Hasura sits in and what value can Hasura add to the existing stack.