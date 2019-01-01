Check out our product announcements from HasuraCon’22

Insurtech Modernisation with Datalakes and GraphQL

The insurance market may move at a slow pace, but the data has to remain fresh. Learn how to build dynamic systems which adapt readily to change whilst utilising the best technologies on the market. Avoid the time consuming process of hand building APIs and simply expose your data AS an API instead via GraphQL.
Dan Keeley
Head of Data Engineering, hubb Technology

