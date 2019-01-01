We welcome all kinds of technical talks about Hasura – from industry use cases and production best practices to how you build your side project with Hasura.

Hasura in Production What problem are you solving with Hasura? What does your architecture look like, and why? What was the before/after, and where is the project headed next?

Feature Deep Dives Share a deep dive on how you’re using a specific Hasura feature, such as streaming subscriptions, or event triggers to solve a specific task.

Best Practices Help the Hasura community learn from your journey so they walk the same path a little quicker and with less bruises.

Architecture Show-And-Tell Illustrate how Hasura fits into your technical stack, what drove your design decisions, and the pros and cons of those choices.

Hacked on Hasura Using Hasura in unconventional and interesting ways? Tell the community!