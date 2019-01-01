We welcome all kinds of technical talks about Hasura – from industry use cases and production best practices to how you build your side project with Hasura.
Hasura in Production
What problem are you solving with Hasura? What does your architecture look like, and why? What was the before/after, and where is the project headed next?
Feature Deep Dives
Share a deep dive on how you’re using a specific Hasura feature, such as streaming subscriptions, or event triggers to solve a specific task.
Best Practices
Help the Hasura community learn from your journey so they walk the same path a little quicker and with less bruises.
Architecture Show-And-Tell
Illustrate how Hasura fits into your technical stack, what drove your design decisions, and the pros and cons of those choices.
Hacked on Hasura
Using Hasura in unconventional and interesting ways? Tell the community!
Did We Miss Something?
Don’t worry if your idea doesn't perfectly fit this structure. The prompts are suggestions to get those ideas flowing. If your talk idea involves Hasura, we’d love to hear from you!