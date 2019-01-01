Unlocking data for developers
A conference about the role of GraphQL in unlocking data and modernizing
data access to accelerate product delivery in organizations.
Curated for enterprise developers & teams.
Enterprise GraphQL Conf is over. Watch the recordings below
About
GraphQL is being used in organisations of all sizes today! One of the enormous benefits of GraphQL in the enterprise is unlocking & activating legacy data so that developers are empowered to build modern applications fast. This has ushered in speedier delivery cycles, increased developer productivity and enabled modern application development.
Enterprise GraphQL conf will bring together practitioners and leaders in enterprise who are spearheading GraphQL powered transformation projects at some of the largest companies in the world.
This conference is curated for developers, engineering managers & architects to learn from peers and get all your GraphQL adoption questions answered!
Speakers
Events
22nd Oct | 9am to 2pm PT
Conference
The one day conference will feature talks & panel discussions with engineering leaders in enterprises & some of the fastest growing companies, industry analysts and founders of modern data companies about use-cases & benefits of modernizing data access.
Conference Talks
Engineering leaders from SAP, United Health and more will talk about GraphQL’s impact on their projects.
FREE
Panel Discussions
Learn about how GraphQL is being used for Data Federation and as the infrastructure for high growth companies.
FREE
Tech Round Tables
Talk directly to GraphQL experts about Federation, Auth, Security and scaling a backend.
PAID
21st Oct | 9am to 11am PT
Hasura Workshop: Building an Enterprise-Grade Data Access Layer with GraphQL & Hasura
In this 2-hour, live workshop you will learn how to accelerate time to market for your applications by building a modern, secure & scaleable GraphQL API over a legacy stack with multiple data sources.
The workshop will cover:
- • Building a scalable data access layer with GraphQL
- • Securing the data access layer with authentication and authorization
- • Extending the data layer for custom business logic (or even re-using existing code in your Spring Boot/Django/Rails applications)
- • Connecting disparate data sources into a unified data graph with data federation
- • API governance for the unified GraphQL API
Submissions open till 19th October
Hasura Hackathon
Join the Hasura Hackathon and build prototypes, fun sample applications or anything you’d like to to get your hands dirty with GraphQL. A total of up to $3850 in prize money, Hasura credits and swag is up for grabs !
How it works
- • Buy a ticket & assemble your team
- • Build an app using GraphQL & Hasura
- • Submit your project
- • Find out if GraphQL is the right fit for you / win prizes and swag!
Start Date & Deadline
You can get started any time.
Your application needs to be submitted by19th October
Schedule
Conference
Topic Tables
Time
PST
Event
9:00am - 9:45am
Enabling Innovation & Empowering Developers - GraphQL’s role in the Enterprise
Tanmai Gopal
Hasura
Hasura
9:45am - 10:30am
The New Data Fabric, 2020 as a trigger for innovation
James Governor
Redmonk
Redmonk
10:30am - 11:30am
Data Federation with GraphQL
Diana Suvorova, Deep Ganguly, Tanmai Gopal, Bhaskar Ghosh & Allison Kunz
Uber, SAP, Hasura, 8VC
Uber, SAP, Hasura, 8VC
15 mins Break
11:45am - 12:30pm
Digital Transformation at Optum
Latha Budideti, Nagaraja Nayak & Gurumurthy Sithuraj
Optum
Optum
12:30pm - 1:15pm
Building Airbnb’s Data Graph
Adam Miskiewicz
Airbnb
Airbnb
1:15pm - 2:00pm
Moving Fast & Not Breaking Things
Ashwin Goyal, Evan Huus and Tanmai Gopal
Swiggy, Shopify, Hasura
Swiggy, Shopify, Hasura
2:00pm - 2:15pm
Closing Notes