A conference about the role of GraphQL in unlocking data and modernizing data access to accelerate product delivery in organizations. Curated for enterprise developers & teams.

This conference is curated for developers, engineering managers & architects to learn from peers and get all your GraphQL adoption questions answered!

Enterprise GraphQL conf will bring together practitioners and leaders in enterprise who are spearheading GraphQL powered transformation projects at some of the largest companies in the world.

GraphQL is being used in organisations of all sizes today! One of the enormous benefits of GraphQL in the enterprise is unlocking & activating legacy data so that developers are empowered to build modern applications fast. This has ushered in speedier delivery cycles, increased developer productivity and enabled modern application development.

You can get started any time. Your application needs to be submitted by 19th October

Join the Hasura Hackathon and build prototypes, fun sample applications or anything you’d like to to get your hands dirty with GraphQL. A total of up to $3850 in prize money, Hasura credits and swag is up for grabs !

In this 2-hour, live workshop you will learn how to accelerate time to market for your applications by building a modern, secure & scaleable GraphQL API over a legacy stack with multiple data sources.

Learn about how GraphQL is being used for Data Federation and as the infrastructure for high growth companies.

Engineering leaders from SAP, United Health and more will talk about GraphQL’s impact on their projects.

The one day conference will feature talks & panel discussions with engineering leaders in enterprises & some of the fastest growing companies, industry analysts and founders of modern data companies about use-cases & benefits of modernizing data access.

Diversity

Hasura is committed to fostering a diverse, and welcoming, conference for its attendees. There are limited diversity sponsorships available for those from underrepresented groups in technology. For more information contact us at [email protected]

Who is this conference for?

This conference is tailored for developers, architects and technical leaders in enterprises who are interested in or evaluating GraphQL no matter what stage of the journey you are in.

Why Attend?

GraphQL adoption comes with it’s fair share of unique challenges, especially as it has the ability to affect all portions of your stack and might involve significant time & resources. Why are organisations rearchitecting with GraphQL? When is the right time to think about moving to GraphQL? What are the tangible benefits? What are some of the gotchas that you should be aware of? How do solved problems in the REST world translate to GraphQL? If these are some of the questions you are thinking about, join us to hear from practitioners & senior leadership in companies about how they made these decisions.

The curated topic rooms of 20 people each is a great way to get specific questions that you might have out of the way.

At the end of this conference, we hope to equip you with enough information for you to either embark on your GraphQL journey right away, or have all the talking points to present to the stakeholders in your organisation or understand that GraphQL is not for you, at least not just yet!

Code of Conduct

Have a question?

