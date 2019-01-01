Brand
21st & 22nd
Oct'20
Hasura brand
Unlocking data for developers

A conference about the role of GraphQL in unlocking data and modernizing
data access to accelerate product delivery in organizations.
Curated for enterprise developers & teams.

Enterprise GraphQL Conf is over. Watch the recordings below

About
GraphQL is being used in organisations of all sizes today! One of the enormous benefits of GraphQL in the enterprise is unlocking & activating legacy data so that developers are empowered to build modern applications fast. This has ushered in speedier delivery cycles, increased developer productivity and enabled modern application development.
Enterprise GraphQL conf will bring together practitioners and leaders in enterprise who are spearheading GraphQL powered transformation projects at some of the largest companies in the world.
This conference is curated for developers, engineering managers & architects to learn from peers and get all your GraphQL adoption questions answered!
Events
Conference
22nd Oct | 9am to 2pm PT
Conference
The one day conference will feature talks & panel discussions with engineering leaders in enterprises & some of the fastest growing companies, industry analysts and founders of modern data companies about use-cases & benefits of modernizing data access.
Conference Talks
Conference Talks
Engineering leaders from SAP, United Health and more will talk about GraphQL’s impact on their projects.
FREE
Panel Discussions
Panel Discussions
Learn about how GraphQL is being used for Data Federation and as the infrastructure for high growth companies.
FREE
Tech Round Tables
Tech Round Tables
Talk directly to GraphQL experts about Federation, Auth, Security and scaling a backend.
PAID
21st Oct | 9am to 11am PT
Hasura Workshop: Building an Enterprise-Grade Data Access Layer with GraphQL & Hasura
In this 2-hour, live workshop you will learn how to accelerate time to market for your applications by building a modern, secure & scaleable GraphQL API over a legacy stack with multiple data sources.
The workshop will cover:
  • • Building a scalable data access layer with GraphQL
  • •  Securing the data access layer with authentication and authorization
  • •  Extending the data layer for custom business logic (or even re-using existing code in your Spring Boot/Django/Rails applications)
  • •  Connecting disparate data sources into a unified data graph with data federation
  • •  API governance for the unified GraphQL API
Hasura Hackathon
Submissions open till 19th October
Hasura Hackathon
Join the Hasura Hackathon and build prototypes, fun sample applications or anything you’d like to to get your hands dirty with GraphQL. A total of up to $3850 in prize money, Hasura credits and swag is up for grabs !
How it works
How it works
  • •  Buy a ticket & assemble your team
  • •  Build an app using GraphQL & Hasura
  • •  Submit your project
  • •  Find out if GraphQL is the right fit for you / win prizes and swag!
Start Date & Deadline
Start Date & Deadline
You can get started any time.
Your application needs to be submitted by19th October
Schedule
9:00am - 9:45am
Enabling Innovation & Empowering Developers - GraphQL’s role in the Enterprise
Tanmai Gopal
Hasura
9:45am - 10:30am
The New Data Fabric, 2020 as a trigger for innovation
James Governor
Redmonk
10:30am - 11:30am
Data Federation with GraphQL
Diana Suvorova, Deep Ganguly, Tanmai Gopal, Bhaskar Ghosh & Allison Kunz
Uber, SAP, Hasura, 8VC
15 mins Break
11:45am - 12:30pm
Digital Transformation at Optum
Latha Budideti, Nagaraja Nayak & Gurumurthy Sithuraj
Optum
12:30pm - 1:15pm
Building Airbnb’s Data Graph
Adam Miskiewicz
Airbnb
1:15pm - 2:00pm
Moving Fast & Not Breaking Things
Ashwin Goyal, Evan Huus and Tanmai Gopal
Swiggy, Shopify, Hasura
2:00pm - 2:15pm
Closing Notes

Diversity

Hasura is committed to fostering a diverse, and welcoming, conference for its attendees. There are limited diversity sponsorships available for those from underrepresented groups in technology. For more information contact us at [email protected]

Who is this conference for?

This conference is tailored for developers, architects and technical leaders in enterprises who are interested in or evaluating GraphQL no matter what stage of the journey you are in.

Why Attend?

GraphQL adoption comes with it’s fair share of unique challenges, especially as it has the ability to affect all portions of your stack and might involve significant time & resources. Why are organisations rearchitecting with GraphQL? When is the right time to think about moving to GraphQL? What are the tangible benefits? What are some of the gotchas that you should be aware of? How do solved problems in the REST world translate to GraphQL? If these are some of the questions you are thinking about, join us to hear from practitioners & senior leadership in companies about how they made these decisions.

The curated topic rooms of 20 people each is a great way to get specific questions that you might have out of the way.

At the end of this conference, we hope to equip you with enough information for you to either embark on your GraphQL journey right away, or have all the talking points to present to the stakeholders in your organisation or understand that GraphQL is not for you, at least not just yet!

Code of Conduct

Read our code of conduct here.

Have a question?

Reach out to us at [email protected]

