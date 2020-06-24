Bootstrapping a medical mask listing platform in three days using Hasura

Talk title

Description

When the demand for masks spiked during the Covid19 crisis, Fabian and two of his friends decided to build a listing platform to match buyers and suppliers of protective gear. The main goal was to fight cutthroat prices and make the entire market more transparent.

To help quickly and keep costs low, they built the first MVP in just three days with the help of Hasura, NextJS, Digital Ocean, and Vercel.

In this talk, Fabian will tell the story with its ups and downs, go over the platform's architecture, discuss scaling, and how to implement transaction emails with Hasura.