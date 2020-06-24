Shifting to Hasura: Lessons from a Rails developer

Talk title

What's it like going from "The Rails Way" to Hasura? We'll cover similarities and differences between these two open source web development platforms, and how to shift your mindset when developing in Hasura but all your past experience is in Rails. We'll discuss monolithic MVC vs. Event-driven SOA, REST vs. GraphQL, the ORM, and foundational pillars that shape each technology.

Takeaways

Having used both Rails and Hasura in fast-moving production environments, my goal is to help you all shift your mindset from Rails to Hasura (without getting into which is better!). We’ll highlight some major architectural differences and map some shared concepts. You’ll have less surprises and more confidence as you get started with Hasura.