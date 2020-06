Tanmai Gopal

Co-Founder

About Tanmai Gopal

Tanmai is the co-founder of hasura.io. He is a StackOverflow powered fullstack, polyglot developer whose areas of interest and work span react, GraphQL, nodejs, python, haskell, docker, postgres, kubernetes. He is passionate about making it easy to build things and is the instructor of India's largest MOOC imad.tech with over 250,000 students.