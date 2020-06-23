GraphQL Everywhere: Use Hasura + GraphQL Mesh to create the ultimate data graph

Talk title

Description

Hasura set the standard on fast graph from your own data. What if we could make any data to become a graph and combine it easily our Hasura's graph? GraphQL Mesh is a new and exciting library that helps create a GraphQL SDK from any data source (Swagger/openapi, oData, gRPC, SOAP and others). Now your can have all your data in a single graph, from any source, legacy or new, without doing a lot of manual work. In this talk I'm doing to demonstrate the amazing power Hasura and GraphQL Mesh can provide for any app out there!