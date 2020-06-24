How Hasura makes Learning Code Easier

Alison Spittel

Faculty Lead

About Alison Spittel

Ali teaches people to code. She loves Python, JavaScript, and talking about code. She is most interested in the intersection of programming, art, and education. She's a distinguished faculty member at General Assembly, where she teaches people how to code. When Ali's not working, you can find her watching New England sports, competing on CodeWars, taking runs around the city, rock climbing, or participating in coding community events. Ali also blogs about code and her life surrounding it. Her writing has gotten over a million readers in the past year. She is also a Google Developer Expert and Mozilla Tech Speaker.