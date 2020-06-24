Logo
Talk title

Blazing fast (and smooth) Hasura developer experience using Nhost

24-06-2020 · 9:20 PDT
TypeTooling
Description
Think Netlify meets Google Firebase but with SQL, GraphQL (Hasura!) and 100% open source. Enter the world of Nhost.
Johan Eliasson
Johan Eliasson
Founder
Nhost
Twitter
About Johan Eliasson
Founder of Nhost
