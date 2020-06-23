Integrating Hasura into an Existing GraphQL Ecosystem with Remote Schemas

Talk title

Description

Making GraphQL applications with Hasura gives us many powerful features out of the box but the one we rarely talk about is remote schemas. Remote schemas enable us to do remote relations on our data to another GraphQL server which unlocks a whole new world of ways in which you can build your applications and schemas.

In this talk we will present a small demo on how to use remote schemas to connect to another GraphQL server. Afterwards we will also showcase an example of how we implemented a larger GraphQL ecosystem for an organization to create a future-proof architecture where all further applications can be built in multiple Hasura environments.