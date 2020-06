Himshwet Gaurav

Founder & Senior Product Engineer

About Himshwet Gaurav

Himshwet founded and leads a digital product studio in Tallinn, Estonia. He has a decade plus experience in product design and software engineering. For past three years he has been working extensively with GraphQL and event driven architectures. In his most recent project he built a bespoke CRM solution on top of Hasura using serverless architecture.