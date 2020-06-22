Adding GraphQL using Hasura to an existing FinTech app to speed up development

Pamela Gotti

Senior Software Engineer

About Pamela Gotti

Pamela is Senior Software Engineer in Credimi SPA and CTO of She Tech Italy. Pamela is a software engineer at Credimi SPA and the CTO of SheTech. She loves the versatility of her job, that gave her the opportunity to work in different industries (travel in Expedia, abuse prevention in Google, political intelligence in Policy Brain and finance in Credimi) and to be exposed to different areas of computer science, from coding to data science to software architecture. As CTO of SheTech her mission is to foster diversity in Italy by organizing events that empower women in tech, and to show how fun it is to design and implement software architectures.