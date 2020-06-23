Logo
Hasuracon20
Bringing GraphQL to the edge

23-06-2020 · 10:50 PDT
GraphQL has changed the way that we write web applications, by allowing frontend developers to easily build data-driven applications without needing to manage APIs or rely on backend developers. That being said, your GraphQL APIs still live somewhere — today, likely a centrally located “origin” on a cloud provider, such as AWS or Azure.
Instead of serving GraphQL requests from a centrally located origin, sitting in a remote location away from the user, what if we could bring our GraphQL server closer to the user? Using Cloudflare Workers, we can deploy our GraphQL server to each of Cloudflare's edge servers around the world, milliseconds from the users. When a user of our application makes a GraphQL request, our edge servers will respond in lightning-fast fashion.
In this talk, I'll cover why edge computing is so exciting, and how using Hasura, GraphQL, and Cloudflare Workers can make a massive impact on your application's scalability, cost, and performance. I'll also show an example open-source project that I've created that shows Cloudflare Workers acting as a caching/performance proxy for a Hasura GraphQL engine.
  • "The edge" is an exciting new deploy surface for web developers, offering the potential to improve performance and simplify how we architect our applications
  • Cloudflare Workers makes it super easy to deploy serverless/edge code, and the network provided by Cloudflare has huge performance + latency implications for users of your app
  • Hasura and GraphQL as an ecosystem can benefit greatly from edge computing, and it could be the next big paradigm shift in how we think about architecting GraphQL applications
Kristian Freeman
Kristian Freeman
Developer Advocate
Cloudflare
I'm a software developer, writer, and teacher. I work at Cloudflare as the Developer Advocate for Cloudflare Workers, make videos on programming on the Bytesized YouTube channel, and organize Byteconf, a remote developer conference series.
