Register Now
Talks
Code of Conduct
Register Now
Talks
Code of Conduct
Register Now
Conference page
Talk title
Lessons learnt in using Hasura for fintech apps
23-06-2020
·
10:40 PDT
Fintech
Description
A talk about how Hasura shaped our approach to develop Fintech applications.
Takeaways
Hasura's agility and ability to represent complex data models are very useful to develop multi domain regulated applications.
Register Now
Kenan Deniz
Managing Director
Unrealists
About Kenan Deniz
I'm a seasoned tech executive whose career solely dedicated to Data Analytics and Fintech startups.
Previous talk
Exploring Hasura as data access layer in distributed systems
Next talk
Bringing GraphQL to the edge
Previous talk
Exploring Hasura as data access layer in distributed systems
Stay updated
on Twitter
Join our Discord
community
Need help? Get in
touch via email