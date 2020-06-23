Logo
Frame bg
backConference page
Hasuracon20
Talk title

Lessons learnt in using Hasura for fintech apps

23-06-2020 · 10:40 PDT
TypeFintech
Description
A talk about how Hasura shaped our approach to develop Fintech applications.
Takeaways
Hasura's agility and ability to represent complex data models are very useful to develop multi domain regulated applications.
Kenan Deniz
Kenan Deniz
Managing Director
Unrealists
Linkedin
About Kenan Deniz
I'm a seasoned tech executive whose career solely dedicated to Data Analytics and Fintech startups.
Next talk
Bringing GraphQL to the edge
Kristian Freeman
Next
Previous
Himshwet Gaurav
Previous talk
Exploring Hasura as data access layer in distributed systems
Footer logo
con logo
TwiiterStay updated
on Twitter
discordJoin our Discord
community
mailNeed help? Get in
touch via email