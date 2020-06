Shahidh K Muhammed

Tech Lead for Enterprise Products

About Shahidh K Muhammed

Shahidh is an engineer at Hasura and one of the maintainers of Hasura GraphQL Engine. He, along with the team at Hasura, are exploring ways to make application development easier, using GraphQL and serverless. He is the co-author of Graphqurl, an open-source curl like CLI for making GraphQL queries. Shahidh is an experienced speaker who has spoken at many conferences in India and abroad.