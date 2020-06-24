Logo
Frame bg
backConference page
Hasuracon20
Talk title

Building realtime and collaborative games with Hasura & Unity

24-06-2020 · 10:35 PDT
TypeUnity
TypeRealtime
Description
Unity Meets Hasura is a talk on using Hasura with Unity. It intends to demystify using GraphQL solutions with Unity and highlight the benefits of Hasura in game development.
Takeaways
Properly interfacing Hasura with Unity.
Tade Ajiboye
Tade Ajiboye
Unity Developer
Twitter
About Tade Ajiboye
Tade Ajiboye is a 23 year old Unity developer from Nigeria who loves to create exciting experiences in the form of games, VR and AR. He also enjoys developing tools that help the creation process.
Next talk
Shifting to Hasura: Lessons from a Rails developer
Avinash Moondra
Next
Previous
Max Cantor
Previous talk
SwiftUI with Hasura and Apollo - The Good, The Bad, and the Unspeakably Ugly
Footer logo
con logo
TwiiterStay updated
on Twitter
discordJoin our Discord
community
mailNeed help? Get in
touch via email