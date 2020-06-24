Register Now
Talk title
Building realtime and collaborative games with Hasura & Unity
24-06-2020
·
10:35 PDT
Unity
Realtime
Description
Unity Meets Hasura is a talk on using Hasura with Unity. It intends to demystify using GraphQL solutions with Unity and highlight the benefits of Hasura in game development.
Takeaways
Properly interfacing Hasura with Unity.
Tade Ajiboye
Unity Developer
About Tade Ajiboye
Tade Ajiboye is a 23 year old Unity developer from Nigeria who loves to create exciting experiences in the form of games, VR and AR. He also enjoys developing tools that help the creation process.
