SwiftUI with Hasura and Apollo - The Good, The Bad, and the Unspeakably Ugly

Max Cantor

CEO and litter scooper

About Max Cantor

Max Cantor is an entrepreneurial leader with deep technical skills in full stack web development. He was previously Head of Product engineering at Atrium where he led multiple teams of engineers. Prior to Atrium, he was Director of Research Engineering at Nitro Software after their acquisition of Docmunch, where he was a co-founder. He is deeply passionate about elegant technology and people management. Outside of work, he is an instrument rated private pilot and part time crossfit and weightlifting coach.