Going Static in a Dynamic World with Hasura and Nuxt.js

Talk title

Description

This talk covers how to use static sites with Hasura, from setting up your endpoint, adding the query to Nuxt.js to display your data with Apollo and GraphQL, how to setup a hook so that it triggers a deploy of your site on content change as static sites need to be redeployed on content change. How to secure your API. Showcasing the static module of Nuxt.js which means you don't have to expose your API call thanks to only calling the API on build and the payload on page change and refresh thanks to the new static module of Nuxt.js.