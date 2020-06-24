Going Static in a Dynamic World with Hasura and Nuxt.js

Head of Learning and Developer Advocate
About Debbie O'Brien
Debbie O’Brien is Head of Learning and Developer Advocate at NuxtJS, the progressive VueJS framework. Debbie has over 10 years experience in Frontend development. She has worked as a Tech Lead and consultant for many important clients with varios technologies and often with a strong focus on performance. She has lead teams both in house and remotely as well as giving workshops and training. She has many years of experience as a mentor for online learning platforms, Treehouse and OpenClassrooms. Debbie is a Microsoft Most Valuable Professional in developer technologies, Google Developer Expert in web technologies and Cloudinary Media Developer Expert.