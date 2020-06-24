Register Now
Talk title
Relay + Hasura ❤️
24-06-2020
·
10:00 PDT
Hasura Team
Description
Learn all about the benefits of Relay on the client side, Relay’s server spec, and see a demo of how to use Relay with Hasura.
Sezgi Ulucam
Developer advocate
Hasura
