In case you have identified a breach of our CoC, please send an email addressed to Rajoshi Ghosh with the subject Reporting CoC Violation for Hasura Con 2021 immediately to [email protected]. All attendees, speakers, sponsors and volunteers at Hasura Con 2021 are required to agree with the following code of conduct. Organisers will enforce this code throughout the event. We expect cooperation from all participants to help ensure a safe environment for everybody.

The Short Version

Our conference is dedicated to providing a harassment-free conference experience for everyone, regardless of gender, gender identity and expression, age, sexual orientation, disability, physical appearance, body size, race, ethnicity, religion (or lack thereof), or technology choices. We do not tolerate harassment of conference participants in any form. Sexual language and imagery is not appropriate for any conference venue, including talks, workshops, parties, Twitter and other online media. Conference participants violating these rules may be expelled from the conference without a refund at the discretion of the conference organisers.

The Long Version