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Talks

HasuraCon'21 is packed with 2 days of talks & workshops. The talks will feature Hasura product announcements, users stories, technical and deep-dives. The workshops will teach you how to get the most out of Hasura.
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I want data; I want it now. The future of application development.

Opening Keynote

Once and future app development: Reinventing the integration layer for apps, stacks, and teams

Talk

Cross Database Joins with GraphQL

Product Announcement

Schema sharing: A new utility for learning Hasura best-practices and sharing your knowledge

Product Announcement

Improving Query Performance with Hasura’s Response Cache

Talk

Ecosystem of Data with GraphQL

Talk

GraphQL Typesafe Clients - How & Why to Adopt

Talk

Visualizing TimescaleDB compression status in real-time with Hasura

Talk

Simple, Secure Social Media Site with Magic and Hasura

Talk

Deploy and run always-on, scalable applications in under 5 minutes with Hasura Cloud and Yugabyte Cloud

Talk

An Architect's Guide to Building with Hasura

Talk

Hasura in Enterprise

Talk

Evolution of Hasura Engineering

Talk

High performance apps & teams: prototyping in production

Fireside Chat

Preview apps on pull-requests & automated deployments on branches: Github & Hasura Cloud

Product Announcement

SQL Server subscriptions: Up and running

Talk

GraphQL & Security

Talk

useReducer: The best React Hook ever

Talk

Delivering real-time statistics for the 2021 Olympics

Talk

Internationalization with Hasura: How to Make Your Backend (Almost) as Smart as Google Translate

Talk

How we build Hasura Cloud with Hasura

Talk

Building Off Script on Hasura from day 0: what we learned

Talk

NoOps for Enterprise applications

Talk

Building & Scaling Pipe

Fireside Chat

Modernizing a 30 year old stack with GraphQL, Hasura & .Net

Talk

Vision & Roadmap & Community Keynote

Closing Keynote
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