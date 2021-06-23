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Schedule
Speakers
Talks
Workshops
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Jun 23rd - 24th 2021
View the recordings
Schedule
Speakers
Talks
Workshops
Topic Tables
Jobs
Sponsors
Talks
HasuraCon'21 is packed with 2 days of talks & workshops. The talks will feature Hasura product announcements, users stories, technical and deep-dives. The workshops will teach you how to get the most out of Hasura.
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Conference
Workshops
Topic Tables
I want data; I want it now. The future of application development.
Opening Keynote
Once and future app development: Reinventing the integration layer for apps, stacks, and teams
Talk
Cross Database Joins with GraphQL
Product Announcement
Schema sharing: A new utility for learning Hasura best-practices and sharing your knowledge
Product Announcement
Improving Query Performance with Hasura’s Response Cache
Talk
Ecosystem of Data with GraphQL
Talk
GraphQL Typesafe Clients - How & Why to Adopt
Talk
Visualizing TimescaleDB compression status in real-time with Hasura
Talk
Simple, Secure Social Media Site with Magic and Hasura
Talk
Deploy and run always-on, scalable applications in under 5 minutes with Hasura Cloud and Yugabyte Cloud
Talk
An Architect's Guide to Building with Hasura
Talk
Hasura in Enterprise
Talk
Evolution of Hasura Engineering
Talk
High performance apps & teams: prototyping in production
Fireside Chat
Preview apps on pull-requests & automated deployments on branches: Github & Hasura Cloud
Product Announcement
SQL Server subscriptions: Up and running
Talk
GraphQL & Security
Talk
useReducer: The best React Hook ever
Talk
Delivering real-time statistics for the 2021 Olympics
Talk
Internationalization with Hasura: How to Make Your Backend (Almost) as Smart as Google Translate
Talk
How we build Hasura Cloud with Hasura
Talk
Building Off Script on Hasura from day 0: what we learned
Talk
NoOps for Enterprise applications
Talk
Building & Scaling Pipe
Fireside Chat
Modernizing a 30 year old stack with GraphQL, Hasura & .Net
Talk
Vision & Roadmap & Community Keynote
Closing Keynote
Code Of Conduct
Sponsors
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