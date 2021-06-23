Speakers GraphicGraphic
Video Recordings
Opening Keynote

I want data; I want it now. The future of application development.

Tanmai Gopal, CEO, Hasura

Talk

Once and future app development: Reinventing the integration layer for apps, stacks, and teams

KellyAnn Fitzpatrick, Industry Analyst, RedMonk

Product Announcement

Cross Database Joins with GraphQL

Tanmai Gopal, CEO, Hasura

Product Announcement

Schema sharing: A new utility for learning Hasura best-practices and sharing your knowledge

Martin Mark, Product Design Lead, Hasura

Talk

Improving Query Performance with Hasura’s Response Cache

Phil Freeman, Server Engineering Lead, Hasura

Talk

Ecosystem of Data with GraphQL

Praveen Durairaju, Senior Developer Advocate, Hasura

Talk

GraphQL Typesafe Clients - How & Why to Adopt

Gavin Ray, Technical Evangelist, Hasura

Talk

Visualizing TimescaleDB compression status in real-time with Hasura

Jônatas Davi Paganini, Developer Advocate, Timescale

Talk

Deploy and run always-on, scalable applications in under 5 minutes with Hasura Cloud and Yugabyte Cloud

Nikhil Chandrappa, Software Engineer Lead, Yugabyte

Talk

An Architect's Guide to Building with Hasura

Tanmai Gopal, CEO, Hasura

Talk

Hasura in Enterprise

Tanmai Gopal, CEO, Hasura

Talk

Evolution of Hasura Engineering

Davy Stevenson, VP of Engineering, Hasura

Fireside Chat

High performance apps & teams: prototyping in production

Tanmai Gopal, CEO, Hasura

Guillermo Rauch, CEO, Vercel

Product Announcement

Preview apps on pull-requests & automated deployments on branches: Github & Hasura Cloud

Rishichandra Wawhal, Software Engineer, Hasura

Talk

SQL Server subscriptions: Up and running

Abby Sassel, Software Engineer, Hasura

Talk

GraphQL & Security

Tirumarai Selvan, Product, Hasura

Talk

useReducer: The best React Hook ever

Sameer Kolhar, Software Engineer, Hasura

Talk

Delivering real-time statistics for the 2021 Olympics

Erik Reyna, Engineering Lead, The Washington Post

Talk

Internationalization with Hasura: How to Make Your Backend (Almost) as Smart as Google Translate

Brittany Roddy, Lead Software Eng. & Architect, Current Desk

Talk

How we build Hasura Cloud with Hasura

Shraddha Agrawal, Software Engineer, Hasura

Talk

Building Off Script on Hasura from day 0: what we learned

Gus Fune, CTO, Off Script

Talk

NoOps for Enterprise applications

Sebastian Ferrari, CTO and Co-Founder, Taller

Fireside Chat

Building & Scaling Pipe

Peter Downs, Director of Engineering, Pipe

Rajoshi Ghosh, Co-founder & COO, Hasura

Yasmine Moaven, VP of Marketing and Communications, Pipe

Talk

Modernizing a 30 year old stack with GraphQL, Hasura & .Net

Andrew Doyle, Director of Legislative Applications, Office of the Clerk, U.S. House of Representatives

Adam Turoff, Senior Software Engineer, Office of the Clerk, U.S. House of Representatives

Glenn Rueff, Senior Software Engineer, Office of the Clerk, U.S. House of Representatives

Rajoshi Ghosh, Co-founder & COO, Hasura

Closing Keynote

Vision & Roadmap & Community Keynote

Tyler Hannan, Head of Community, Hasura

Tanmai Gopal, CEO, Hasura

