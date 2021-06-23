Check out these Job Offers
from our Sponsors
Developer Advocate
We are looking for a developer advocate who can become the voice of our primary users, the app builders. The ideal candidate will be very interested in learning new technologies and frameworks, experiment with these and build sample applications or integrations, attend and present these at various conferences, build real world sample applications and help with documentation.
Core Database Developer
You will act as both architect and programmer, designing, coding, and testing the core of our PostgreSQL-based time-series database. Our focus is on building a scalable, reliable, robust, usable, secure, performant database. You should have strong systems-building experience and expertise in C, understand both query optimization and database systems, and ideally already be a PostgreSQL expert (or show an interest and quick aptitude to become a PostgreSQL expert). And the future of managing and making sense of the deluge of time-series data should excite you. Timescale is a 100% remote organization, with engineers throughout the world; this is a full-time position.
Software Engineer
We're looking for experienced software engineers to help us build and maintain our managed TimescaleDB cloud services. You will have the opportunity to work with a close-knit team, developing Golang services that power our users’ TimescaleDB experience. You will design and architect features and services from the ground up and have ownership over them from the design phase through deployment to production. Timescale is a 100% remote organization, with engineers throughout the world; this is a full-time position.
We have the following job openings -
• Analytics and Data Engineer (Remote Worldwide)
• Fullstack Engineer - Hasura Cloud (Remote Worldwide)
• Manager - Application Interfaces (Remote Worldwide)
• Manager - Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) Team (Remote Worldwide)
• Senior Backend (Go) Engineer (Remote Worldwide)
• Senior DevOps / Site Reliability Engineer (SRE) (Remote US, India)
• Senior Haskell Engineer (Remote Worldwide)
• Solutions Engineer (Remote US, India)
• Support Engineer (Hasura Cloud) (Remote EU, India)
• Enterprise Technical Product Marketer (Remote Worldwide)
P.S - If none of the above job openings match your profile, kindly feel free to fill in an open application with us and we will get back to you once we have a suitable job opening matching your skillset.