We are looking for a developer advocate who can become the voice of our primary users, the app builders. The ideal candidate will be very interested in learning new technologies and frameworks, experiment with these and build sample applications or integrations, attend and present these at various conferences, build real world sample applications and help with documentation.

Core Database Developer

You will act as both architect and programmer, designing, coding, and testing the core of our PostgreSQL-based time-series database. Our focus is on building a scalable, reliable, robust, usable, secure, performant database. You should have strong systems-building experience and expertise in C, understand both query optimization and database systems, and ideally already be a PostgreSQL expert (or show an interest and quick aptitude to become a PostgreSQL expert). And the future of managing and making sense of the deluge of time-series data should excite you. Timescale is a 100% remote organization, with engineers throughout the world; this is a full-time position.

Software Engineer

We're looking for experienced software engineers to help us build and maintain our managed TimescaleDB cloud services. You will have the opportunity to work with a close-knit team, developing Golang services that power our users’ TimescaleDB experience. You will design and architect features and services from the ground up and have ownership over them from the design phase through deployment to production. Timescale is a 100% remote organization, with engineers throughout the world; this is a full-time position.