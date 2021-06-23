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Schedule
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Jun 23rd - 24th 2021
View the recordings
Schedule
Speakers
Talks
Workshops
Topic Tables
Jobs
Sponsors
Speakers
We've got an incredible line-up of speakers from all over the world for HasuraCon’21. The line-up will include engineers from Hasura and users from enterprise/startup.
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Conference
Workshops
Topic Tables
Guillermo Rauch
CEO,
Vercel
KellyAnn Fitzpatrick
Industry Analyst,
RedMonk
Tanmai Gopal
CEO,
Hasura
Davy Stevenson
VP of Engineering,
Hasura
Erik Reyna
Engineering Lead,
The Washington Post
Tyler Hannan
Head of Community,
Hasura
Brittany Roddy
Lead Software Eng. & Architect,
Current Desk
Gus Fune
CTO,
Off Script
Phil Freeman
Server Engineering Lead,
Hasura
Maricris Bonzo
Developer Advocate,
Magic
Rishichandra Wawhal
Software Engineer,
Hasura
Praveen Durairaju
Senior Developer Advocate,
Hasura
Tirumarai Selvan
Product,
Hasura
Shraddha Agrawal
Software Engineer,
Hasura
Peter Downs
Director of Engineering,
Pipe
Yasmine Moaven
VP of Marketing and Communications,
Pipe
Martin Mark
Product Design Lead,
Hasura
Jônatas Davi Paganini
Developer Advocate,
Timescale
Nikhil Chandrappa
Software Engineer Lead,
Yugabyte
Abby Sassel
Software Engineer,
Hasura
Sameer Kolhar
Software Engineer,
Hasura
Sebastian Ferrari
CTO and Co-Founder,
Taller
Gavin Ray
Technical Evangelist,
Hasura
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