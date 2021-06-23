Register Now
Submit a Talk
Speakers
Talks
Workshops
Sponsorships
Jun 23rd - 24th 2021
Register Now
Submit a Talk
Speakers
Talks
Workshops
Sponsorships
Speakers
We've got an incredible line-up of speakers from all over the world for Hasura Con’21. The line-up will include engineers from Hasura and users from enterprise/startup.
Conference
Workshop
Guillermo Rauch
CEO,
Vercel
Tanmai Gopal
CEO,
Hasura
Davy Stevenson
VP of Engineering,
Hasura
Erik Reyna
Engineering Lead,
The Washington Post
Brittany Roddy
Lead Software Eng. & Architect,
Current Desk
Code Of Conduct
Sponsor Hasura Con 2021
Contact us
© 2021 Hasura Inc. All rights reserved