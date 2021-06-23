Speakers GraphicGraphic

Schedule

We’re excited to bring over 20 speakers from across the world together for HasuraCon’21. They join us from enterprises, large companies, small agencies, as independent creators — and everything in between. Check out the Hasura Con’21 lineup!

Wednesday, June 23

8:50 am PST

Conference begins
9:00 - 9:45 PST

I want data; I want it now. The future of application development.

Opening Keynote
9:45 - 10:15 PST

Once and future app development: Reinventing the integration layer for apps, stacks, and teams

Talk
10:20 - 10:50 PST

Cross Database Joins with GraphQL

Product Announcement
10:50 - 11:00 PST

Schema sharing: A new utility for learning Hasura best-practices and sharing your knowledge

Product Announcement
11:00 - 11:30 PST

Improving Query Performance with Hasura’s Response Cache

Talk
12:00 - 12:10 PST

Ecosystem of Data with GraphQL

Talk
12:10 - 12:15 PST

GraphQL Typesafe Clients - How & Why to Adopt

Talk
12:15 - 12:25 PST

Visualizing TimescaleDB compression status in real-time with Hasura

Talk
12:25 - 12:45 PST

Simple, Secure Social Media Site with Magic and Hasura

Talk
12:45 - 12:55 PST

Deploy and run always-on, scalable applications in under 5 minutes with Hasura Cloud and Yugabyte Cloud

Talk
13:00 - 13:20 PST

An Architect's Guide to Building with Hasura

Talk
13:20 - 13:35 PST

Hasura in Enterprise

Talk
13:35 - 14:05 PST

Evolution of Hasura Engineering

Talk

Thursday, June 24

8:50 am PST

Conference begins
9:00 - 9:30 PST

High performance apps & teams: prototyping in production

Fireside Chat
9:30 - 9:40 PST

Preview apps on pull-requests & automated deployments on branches: Github & Hasura Cloud

Product Announcement
9:40 - 9:55 PST

SQL Server subscriptions: Up and running

Talk
10:05 - 10:35 PST

GraphQL & Security

Talk
10:35 - 10:55 PST

useReducer: The best React Hook ever

Talk
11:00 - 11:25 PST

Delivering real-time statistics for the 2021 Olympics

Talk
11:25 - 11:50 PST

Internationalization with Hasura: How to Make Your Backend (Almost) as Smart as Google Translate

Talk
11:50 - 12:20 PST

How we build Hasura Cloud with Hasura

Talk
12:30 - 12:50 PST

Building Off Script on Hasura from day 0: what we learned

Talk
12:50 - 13:00 PST

NoOps for Enterprise applications

Talk
13:00 - 13:30 PST

Building & Scaling Pipe

Fireside Chat
13:30 - 14:00 PST

Modernizing a 30 year old stack with GraphQL, Hasura & .Net

Talk
14:00 - 14:10 PST

Vision & Roadmap & Community Keynote

Closing Keynote
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