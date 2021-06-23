Register Now
Jun 23rd - 24th 2021
Schedule
We’re excited to bring over 20 speakers from across the world together for HasuraCon’21. They join us from enterprises, large companies, small agencies, as independent creators — and everything in between. Check out the Hasura Con’21 lineup!
Wednesday, June 23
Thursday, June 24
Wednesday, June 23
9:00 - 9:45 PST
I want data; I want it now. The future of application development.
Opening Keynote
9:45 - 10:15 PST
Once and future app development: Reinventing the integration layer for apps, stacks, and teams
Talk
10:20 - 10:50 PST
The Evolution of Remote Joins
Talk
10:50 - 11:00 PST
Schema sharing: A new utility for learning Hasura best-practices and sharing your knowledge
Talk
11:00 - 11:30 PST
Improving Query Performance with Hasura’s Response Cache
Talk
12:00 - 12:10 PST
Ecosystem of Data with GraphQL
Talk
12:10 - 12:15 PST
GraphQL Typesafe Clients - How & Why to Adopt
Talk
12:15 - 12:25 PST
Visualizing TimescaleDB compression status in real-time with Hasura
Talk
12:25 - 12:45 PST
Simple, Secure Social Media Site with Magic and Hasura
Talk
13:00 - 13:20 PST
An Architect's Guide to Building with Hasura
Talk
13:20 - 13:35 PST
Hasura Enterprise - A Demo
Talk
13:35 - 14:05 PST
Evolution of Hasura Engineering
Talk
Thursday, June 24
9:00 - 9:30 PST
High performance apps & teams: prototyping in production
Fireside Chat
9:30 - 9:40 PST
Preview apps on pull-requests & automated deployments on branches: Github & Hasura Cloud
Talk
9:40 - 9:55 PST
SQL Server subscriptions: Up and running
Talk
10:05 - 10:35 PST
GraphQL & Security
Talk
10:35 - 10:55 PST
useReducer: The best React Hook ever
Talk
11:00 - 11:25 PST
Delivering real-time statistics for the 2021 Olympics
Talk
11:25 - 11:50 PST
Internationalization with Hasura: How to Make Your Backend (Almost) as Smart as Google Translate
Talk
11:50 - 12:20 PST
How we build Hasura Cloud with Hasura
Talk
12:30 - 12:50 PST
Building Off Script on Hasura from day 0: what we learned
Talk
12:50 - 13:00 PST
NoOps for Enterprise applications
Talk
13:00 - 13:30 PST
Building & Scaling Pipe
Fireside Chat
