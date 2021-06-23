Description

In a world that is growing more digitally connected at a breath-taking rate, it’s becoming easier and easier to have a global audience for your application, which means globalization and localization are concerns for development teams of almost any size. There are many effective patterns and tools for localizing client-side web content, but what about data stored and/or computed by your backend? How do you approach translating an entire application at all layers, especially if you’re not doing it from the start?