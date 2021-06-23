Conference / Speakers / Brittany Roddy
Brittany Roddy
Lead Software Eng. & Architect, Current Desk
Brittany Roddy is the lead software engineer and architect of the next-gen team at CurrentDesk. Virginia born and raised, she currently lives in Tulsa, Oklahoma with her husband and many (many) pets and plant babies. She is an AWS Certified Solutions Architect (Associate) and has a Bachelor’s in Computer Science from the University of Virginia. When she’s not engineering, she enjoys crafting, gaming, and fueling her coffee obsession.