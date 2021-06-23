Data Modeling and Scaling on Postgres
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Description
Managed Postgres offerings make it easy for developers to scale applications automatically without having to think about the number of instances, cores etc. Postgres offers a plethora of options to customize data models for multiple types of application use cases. In this topic room, we’ll discuss some best practices and tips and tricks which can make it easy for developers to build the robust large scale apps that they want.