Speakers Graphic

Conference / Speakers / Debbie O'Brien

Debbie O'Brien

Head Developer Advocate, Bit

Debbie O’Brien is Head Developer Advocate at Bit, (bit.dev). Debbie has over 10 years experience in Frontend development. She has worked as a Tech Lead and consultant for many important clients with varios technologies and often with a strong focus on performance. She has lead teams both in house and remotely as well as giving workshops and training. She has many years of experience as a mentor for online learning platforms, Treehouse and OpenClassrooms. Debbie is a Microsoft Most Valuable Professional in developer technologies, Google Developer Expert in web technologies, GitHub Star and Cloudinary Media Developer Expert, an Auth0 Ambassador and Nuxt Ambassador.

Topic Table

Building Applications with GraphQL and VueJS

Description

For those new to GraphQL, and even seasoned practitioners, in this topic room we’ll discuss what’s latest in the VueJS ecosystem, common patterns in building apps with GraphQL and VueJS, different types of clients available with pros & cons, caching, and some best practices with state management.

Read More >

© 2021 Hasura Inc. All rights reserved