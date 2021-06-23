Conference / Speakers / Debbie O'Brien

Debbie O’Brien is Head Developer Advocate at Bit, (bit.dev). Debbie has over 10 years experience in Frontend development. She has worked as a Tech Lead and consultant for many important clients with varios technologies and often with a strong focus on performance. She has lead teams both in house and remotely as well as giving workshops and training. She has many years of experience as a mentor for online learning platforms, Treehouse and OpenClassrooms. Debbie is a Microsoft Most Valuable Professional in developer technologies, Google Developer Expert in web technologies, GitHub Star and Cloudinary Media Developer Expert, an Auth0 Ambassador and Nuxt Ambassador.