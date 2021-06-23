Speakers Graphic

Conference / Speakers / Jason Lengstorf

Jason Lengstorf

Principal Developer Experience Engineer, Netlify

Jason Lengstorf works as a principal developer experience engineer at Netlify and hosts Learn With Jason, a live-streamed video show where he pair programs to learn something new in 90 minutes. He spends a lot of time telling people that the formula for success and happiness is to lift each other up and share what we learn. He is trying his very best to follow his own advice. He lives in Portland, Oregon.

Topic Table

Jamstack and Serverless

Description

The Jamstack approach to application architecture emphasizes productive, autonomous deployment through decoupled systems, precompiled frontends, and moving assets to CDNs. What are the best practices for frontend teams looking to build dynamic functionality with serverless functions, events, and actions? Join this conversation with Jason (VP of Developer Experience at Netlify) as we discuss the future of Jamstack.

Read More >

© 2021 Hasura Inc. All rights reserved