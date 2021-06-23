Conference / Speakers / Jason Lengstorf

Jason Lengstorf works as a principal developer experience engineer at Netlify and hosts Learn With Jason, a live-streamed video show where he pair programs to learn something new in 90 minutes. He spends a lot of time telling people that the formula for success and happiness is to lift each other up and share what we learn. He is trying his very best to follow his own advice. He lives in Portland, Oregon.