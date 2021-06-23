Conference / Talks / Jamstack and Serverless

Jamstack and Serverless

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Description

The Jamstack approach to application architecture emphasizes productive, autonomous deployment through decoupled systems, precompiled frontends, and moving assets to CDNs. What are the best practices for frontend teams looking to build dynamic functionality with serverless functions, events, and actions? Join this conversation with Jason (VP of Developer Experience at Netlify) as we discuss the future of Jamstack.

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