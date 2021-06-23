Conference / Speakers / Tirumarai Selvan
Tirumarai Selvan
Product, Hasura
Coming Soon.
Talk
With great power comes great responsibility. GraphQL gives immense benefits to API consumers but that also means additional care must be taken to prevent the accidental or intentional misuse of the API. Especially if your application or API is public facing, then GraphQL security should be of utmost concern to you. In this talk, we will look at the security aspects of a GraphQL API and how to keep your API secure and performant.